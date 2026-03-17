The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket is set. Nailing a handful of first-round upsets can help differentiate your 2026 March Madness picks. Since the NCAA Tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1985 (then eventually to 68 in 2011), there have been 250 instances in which a double-digit seed has won its first-round matchup. So who are the most likely 2026 March Madness Cinderellas in this year's Big Dance and how can you make sure you're not getting carried away?

While first-round 2026 March Madness upsets are commonplace, only six double-digit seeds have ever reached the Final Four. Understanding when to stop the "madness" might help you perform better in your 2026 March Madness pools. Before you make your 2026 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the 2026 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Two years ago, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 11 Oregon over No. 6 South Carolina, No. 11 NC State over No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 10 Colorado over No. 7 Florida. Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including calling both 9-seeds that advanced in the first round, No. 12 Colorado State over No. 5 Memphis, and No. 6 BYU advancing to the Sweet 16. The model has beaten over 91 percent of all CBS Sports bracket players in four of the past seven tournaments.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's championship run in 2024. It nailed 12 teams in the Sweet 16 and correctly predicted all four Final Four teams a year ago.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2026 March Madness bracket upset picks

One South Region surprise the model has identified: No. 11 VCU upsets six-time national champion and No. 6-seeded North Carolina. This is a familiar spot for VCU fans, as the Rams were one of those rare double-digit seeds to make the Final Four in 2011. Long-time Saint Joseph's head coach Phil Martelli took over the program this season and he led the Hawks on legendary runs to the Sweet 16 in 1997 and Elite Eight in 2004.



Meanwhile, North Carolina limps into the 2026 NCAA Tournament coming off a loss to Duke to close out the regular season and then suffering a loss to Clemson in its only game of the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels will unfortunately be without superstar freshman Caleb Wilson, who suffered a season-ending thumb injury on Feb. 10. Wilson's absence is a big reason why the model considers VCU one of its best upset candidates.

Another South Region surprise the model has identified: No. 10 Texas A&M knocks off No. 7 Saint Mary's. Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan got his start as a high school coach in Alabama while Gaels head coach Randy Bennett has been in charge of the Gaels since 2001. However, this game will likely be decided by which team dictates the tempo, with Texas A&M ranking 29th in adjusted possessions per 40 minutes and Saint Mary's ranking 297th.

In their only matchup against an SEC opponent this season, the Gaels gave up 96 points to Vanderbilt in a loss and the Commodores also play fast an efficiently offensively. Saint Mary's was also only 1-4 in Quad 1 games this season and the Aggies constitute an extremely tough first-round matchup after a great season in the WCC. See which other 2026 March Madness upsets and matchups to target here.

How to make 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2026 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region features two mammoth upsets in the first round, including one by a No. 14 seed, and see which 6-seed makes the Sweet 16, all from the model that's nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds.