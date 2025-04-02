The 2025 NCAA Tournament has reached the Final Four and the action begins on Saturday with the two national semifinals then concludes on Monday with the national championship. For the second time in the history of March Madness, all four No. 1 seeds advanced to the Final Four and now we'll see Auburn, Houston, Duke and Florida battle it out for the title. Auburn vs. Florida (-2.5, 159.5) begins at 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday while Duke (-5.5, 136) vs. Houston will follow and is scheduled for approximately 8:49 p.m. ET and both games will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio on CBS.

One major storyline that emerged from the Elite Eight was an arm injury to Auburn forward Johni Broome. The All-American and Naismith National Player of the Year finalist had to go back to the locker room during Auburn's win over Michigan State for treatment, but did emerge and reenter the game -- albeit in a somewhat limited capacity. He's hoping to return to practice by Thursday. So how might Broome's injury impact the Final Four in San Antonio? Before locking in any 2025 NCAA Final Four predictions, be sure to check out the 2025 March Madness score predictions from SportsLine's team of college basketball experts.

Thomas Casale, Jason La Canfora, Larry Hartstein, Bruce Marshall and Chip Patterson have all been making college basketball picks for SportsLine throughout the season and they all enter the Final Four on impressive streaks. Casale is 61-37 entering the final weekend of the college basketball season while La Canfora is 74-51-1, Hartstein is 61-45, Marshall is 99-72-1 and Patterson is on a 7-2-1 hot streak.

One Final Four score prediction: La Canfora is predicting that Florida takes down top overall seed Auburn 83-78 in the first national semifinal. To what extent Broome's shoulder injury limits his production looms large here, as he was dominating Michigan State before his exit and looked like he was clearly protecting himself after his return. However, even when Broome was healthy, Florida handled the Tigers pretty comfortably in a regular-season matchup at Auburn in February and the Gators have piled up high-profile wins all season.

"The Gators dropped 90 on Auburn at Auburn, which is hard for me to forget, and probably hard for the Tigers to forget. We are splitting hairs here but I feel like Florida is a little better and a little more balanced and their shot-makers will help them be a shot or two better here. Also like the fact that Alex Condon will be another week removed from some of his ankle issues," La Canfora told SportsLine. See La Canfora's prediction for Duke vs. Houston and the Final Four score predictions from all SportsLine's other college basketball experts here.

