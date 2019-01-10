NCAA women's hockey: How to watch No. 8 Providence vs. Boston on CBS Sports Digital
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's showdown from Schneider Arena
The last time Providence University's women's hockey team advanced to the conference championship, it was upended by Boston University to close the 2011-12 season.
Eight years later, the Friars will be looking to avoid yet another spoiler from the Terriers on their own ice.
Providence is a top-10 team nationwide, entering this weekend's showdown at No. 8 on NCAA polls just behind Cornell (8-1-4). The Friars have won 16 of their first 20 games. They've lost just two of 10 games at home in the Schneider Arena. They're averaging 3.3 goals per game behind sophomore star Maureen Murphy (19 goals). And they're easily one of Boston's toughest opponents of 2018-19 to date.
Yet it'd be a crying shame to write off the Terriers in this week's clash. BU's record (9-6-5) is not as sterling, and they're on a 1-2-1 stretch despite just beating Maine on Sunday. When Boston has won this year, however, it's often won big, racking up four shutouts, including 7-0 and 8-0 routs, behind the dynamic duo of Jesse Compher (12 goals, 34 points) and Sammy Davis (12 goals, 25 points). Then there's the fact that the Terriers are 26-13-3 all-time against Providence, with 11 straight wins over the Friars at Walter Brown Arena.
Friday's bout, of course, isn't at Walter Brown Arena. It's at Schneider Arena, where the Terriers are just 7-11-2 against Providence. But Boston also has reason to hope on defense, where sophomore goaltender Corinne Schroeder has posted a better save percentage and goals-against average than all NCAA goalies -- male and female -- over her last five starts. With her production in net, the Terriers enter this weekend's game boasting the nation's top overall defense since Dec. 1.
How to watch No. 8 Providence vs. Boston
Date: Friday, Jan. 11
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Schneider Arena (Providence, Rhode Island)
Stream: SportsLive
