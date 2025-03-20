The 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament bracket is set and the South Carolina Gamecocks have a chance to establish their dynasty after winning the national championship in two of the last three seasons. Dawn Staley's squad earned the No. 1 seed in the Birmingham 2 region, where they'll be joined by SEC rivals Alabama (No. 5) and Vanderbilt (No. 7) as well as ACC powerhouses Duke (No. 2) and North Carolina (No. 3). Even with a tough region to navigate, South Carolina could be a popular pick to win the national title in women's 2025 March Madness bracket picks.

However, the UCLA Bruins earned the No. 1 overall seed and they'll seek their first Final Four appearance and national championship out of the Spokane 1 region. Who are the potential Cinderellas of women's March Madness 2025 and which teams are poised for a deep run to help you win your 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament pools? Before making any 2025 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket picks from experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers that founded HerHoopStats.com, where Wetzel uses his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

2025 NCAA Women's bracket teams to watch

One of the 2025 March Madness teams to keep an eye on in the women's bracket: JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans, who earned the No. 1 seed in the Spokane 4 region. Now that Caitlin Clark has moved on to the WNBA, Watkins is the most recognizable player in women's college basketball and she's got the game to back up all the exposure she's getting in national ad campaigns. She averaged 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game to lead the Trojans to a 28-3 season and the Big Ten regular-season title. USC was a No. 1 seed last season as well, but saw its Final Four bid stopped short by UConn in the regional final and Watkins might get a chance to avenge that loss with the Huskies in USC's region once again.

Meanwhile, South Carolina is the team to watch in the Birmingham 2 region. Staley is now a three-time national championship winner and she's led South Carolina to the Final Four in each of the last four years. The Gamecocks are 30-3 entering March Madness, giving them four seasons in a row of 30 wins or more. Depth has been South Carolina's calling card this season, with the team's two leading scorers (Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley) both coming off the bench. That second-unit scoring could be critical to the Gamecocks reaching another Final Four and winning Staley a fourth career championship.

The Texas Longhorns will be another 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament team to watch in the Birmingham 3 region. The Longhorns are the fourth and final No. 1 seed in the 2025 Women's March Madness bracket after winning a share of the SEC regular-season title and losing in the tournament championship game to South Carolina. Texas is led by sophomore forward Madison Booker, who earned All-American honors after averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Booker shot 43.9% from the 3-point line this season and her ability to score both inside and out will be critical for Vic Schaefer's squad.

