NCAA Women's Volleyball: How to watch No. 12 Washington at No. 17 Creighton

The No. 17 Creighton Blue Jays will host the No. 12 Washington Huskies on Saturday, September 14.

The Blue Jays come into the game 3-2 after tough competition facing four top-20 teams, including defending Missouri Valley Conference champion Northern Iowa. They started the season 0-2, falling to No. 2 Nebraska and No. 20 Baylor but were able to rebound and come back with back-to-back-to-back wins They beat No. 12 Kentucky, Northern Iowa and No. 15 USC to get their three W's.

The Blue Jays are led by Kirsten Bernthal Booth, the winningest coach in school history, with a 349-167 record in her 17 years at Creighton University. The No. 12 Washington Huskies come in with an impressive 4-1 record with including wins over No. 21 San Diego and No. 5 Illinois. Their solo loss came from Hawaii.

Kara Bajema has led the team and helped bring them to this winning record with an average of 4.10 kills per set. She has 4 aces, the second most on the team, 2.00 digs per set, the third highest on the team and 0.60 blocks per set, good for fourth best among the Huskies early on in the year.

Washington vs. Creighton