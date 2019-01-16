NCAA wrestling: How to watch No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia on CBS Sports Digital

Oklahoma State hasn't been wrestling in the familiar confines of Gallagher-Iba Arena since Dec. 9.

But that hasn't stopped the Cowboys from rising up the charts on the mats, and after this week, there's no telling just how high OSU could sit in national NCAA rankings. Entering Thursday's match with West Virginia University, the Cowboys are No. 3 in the country, with a chance to return home on Jan. 27 even better positioned following showdowns with the Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Panthers.

Their month-long road trip wraps up vs. Pittsburgh on Saturday, but first comes WVU, which is 2-9 on the season but has beaten a ranked opponent in 2018-19 -- a 19-17 upset of No. 20 North Dakota State on Dec. 30. The Mountaineers, who've been headlined by Matthew Schmitt (11-0) and Christian Monserrat (14-3), will also have the honor of hosting Thursday's meeting as they celebrate Family Day and Alumni Day.

Still, there's nothing to suggest Oklahoma State isn't the favorite.

An undefeated 7-0 on the season, the Cowboys opened their year with a 45-6 rout of South Dakota State and haven't looked back since, recording blowouts against Oklahoma (41-2), Northern Colorado (47-0) and Rutgers (26-5). Each OSU starter is also ranked at his respective weight during this week's competition, with seven ranked among the top 10 and four among the top five. No. 2-ranked stars Daton Fix and Derek White headline the bunch, which has met WVU 14 times in the two schools' history.

How to watch No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

Date: Thursday, Jan. 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum (Morgantown, West Virginia)

Stream: SportsLive

