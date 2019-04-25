NCATA National Tournament: How to watch acrobatics and tumbling championships on CBS Sports Digital
Everything you need to know to catch the tourney action from Baylor University
The best of the best in collegiate gymnastics will take the floor for the 2019 National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA) National Tournament this weekend, a bracket of competition hosted at Baylor's Ferrell Center in Waco.
Action begins Thursday afternoon between No. 3 Azusa Pacific, who averaged 274.955 points per meet this season and has been to two straight semifinals, and No. 6 Converse, which is in just its second year as a program but finished 5-1 this year. No. 2 Oregon, which has been in every NCATA tourney since 2014, is considered a favorite along with top-ranked Baylor, which is seeking a fifth consecutive national championship and finished this season with a perfect 9-0 record.
No. 4 Quinnipiac, meanwhile, is seeking a second straight championship bid after upsetting Fairmont State in 2018, while No. 7 Hawaii Pacific is looking to advance to the semifinals for the third time in five years despite a 1-5 finish on one of the nation's toughest schedules. No. 8 Gannon rounds out the competition, which concludes Saturday with individual and team championships, having gone 4-1 to earn its fourth tourney appearance.
How to watch
Event: NCATA Quarterfinals
Date: Thursday, April 25
Time: 12 p.m. CT
Stream: SportsLive
Quarterfinals schedule:
No. 3 Azusa Pacific vs. No. 6 Converse -- 12 p.m. CT
No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 7 Hawaii Pacific -- 2 p.m. CT
No. 4 Quinnipiac vs. No. 5 Fairmont State -- 5:30 p.m. CT
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 Gannon -- 7:30 p.m. CT
Event: NCATA Semifinals
Date: Friday, April 26
Time: 5 p.m., 7 p.m. CT
Stream: SportsLive
Event: NCATA Individual Event Finals
Date: Saturday, April 27
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Stream: SportsLive
Note: The team championship will not be streamed because it will not be televised.
