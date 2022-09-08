An in-state rivalry match between the Nebraska Huskers and the Creighton Bluejays drew the largest crowd for a regular-season volleyball match in NCAA history. On Sept. 7, an announced attendance of 15,797 watched No. 2 Nebraska defeat No. 17 Creighton in five sets at CHI Health Center.

The Huskers improved their undefeated record to 6-0 after walking away with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9 victory. Creighton dropped to 5-2. The rivals have met 21 times, and each of those matches have been won by Nebraska.

Career performances by sophomores Whitney Lauenstein and Lindsay Krause led Nebraska to victory. Lauenstein led the Huskers with a career-high 25 kills, which are the most by a Nebraska player since Mikaela Foecke in 2018. Meanwhile, Krause contributed with 16 kills and gave her team a big push toward the end of the match.

Creighton had a chance to earn its first victory against the Huskers as the Bluejays led 5-4 in the fifth set. However, Nebraska found a 8-6 lead after Krause registered three kills and a block in the span of five rallies.

Large crowds are nothing new for the Cornhusker State. The 13 highest NCAA volleyball attendance marks have been set in Nebraska. All of those have involved the Huskers, and five of those crowds have been at CHI Health Center in Omaha. The previous attendance record was 14,022, which was also set by Nebraska and Creighton at the same arena in 2018.

"It's a celebration of volleyball in this state," Nebraska coach John Cook told the Hastings Tribute. "From little kids all the way up to Division I college volleyball... It's unbelievable from a state of 1.8 million people that we have this level of volleyball. And how many Nebraska girls were on the court tonight? It's impressive. In some ways it's mind-boggling."