The 13th-seeded Troy Trojans take on the fourth-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament South regional on Thursday. Troy is coming off a 77-61 win over Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship game on March 9. Nebraska dropped a 74-58 decision to Purdue in the Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday. The Trojans (22-11), which also won the regular-season Sun Belt title at 12-6, have won four in a row. The Cornhuskers (26-6), who finished tied for second in the Big Ten regular season, have won four of their last six games.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 12:40 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. Nebraska is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Nebraska vs. Troy odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Troy vs. Nebraska picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Troy vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and just revealed its men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Nebraska vs. Troy:

Troy vs. Nebraska spread: Nebraska -13.5 Troy vs. Nebraska over/under: 138.5 points Troy vs. Nebraska money line: Nebraska -1042, Troy +655 Troy vs. Nebraska picks: See picks at SportsLine Troy vs. Nebraska TV: truTV

Top Troy vs. Nebraska predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Troy vs. Nebraska, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (138.5 points). The Over has hit in two of the last four Troy games, and in five of the last 10 Nebraska games. Troy is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games. Nebraska, meanwhile, is 4-6 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Trojans to have four players score 11 points or more, including Thomas Dowd, who is projected to score 13.7 points. The Cornhuskers are projected to have five players score 10.8 points or more, led by Pryce Sandfort, who is projected to score 20 points. The model is projecting 151 combined points as the Over clears in more than 80% of simulations.

How to make Nebraska vs. Troy picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Troy, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.