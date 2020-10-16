With all major sports back in full swing, New Jersey's sports betting market is hitting new highs. In September, the state took in a national record of $748 million in bets. The September mark broke the previous record of $668 million, which was set in August, according to the Associated Press.

The United States' monthly record was previously $614 million, which was set in Nevada in Nov. 2019. In 2020 up to this point, New Jersey casinos and racetracks have accepted almost $3.3 billion in sports bets. These numbers easily exceed what Atlantic City used to make in an entire year from casino games prior to sports betting being legalized.

After paying off the winning wagers and expenses of the $748 million in September, New Jersey casinos kept $45 million of that amount. The state's gambling industry in general is absolutely booming, as they won an estimated $323.2 million during the month of September -- a 6.5 percent increase from last September.

It's also worth noting that the state's casinos were able to pull these numbers while operating at 25 percent capacity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here a look at how Atlantic City casinos fared in September, despite dealing with coronavirus restrictions, compared to this time last year:

The Borgata won $64 million (down from 2.8 percent in 2019)

Golden Nugget won $37.5 million (up 16.3 percent)

Hard Rock won $35.8 million (up 12.5 percent)

The Ocean Casino Resort won $29.5 million (up almost 22 percent)

The Tropicana won $26.1 million (down almost 10 percent)

Harrah's won $19.5 million (down 26.6 percent)

Caesars won $18.9 million (down 1.8 percent)

In addition to all of those whopping figures, New Jersey also took in $87.6 million in September from online gambling, which far surpasses the $41.1 million mark that was set in Sept. 2019.