New Mexico high school wrestler brings down accused kidnapper in gas station

A high school wrestler in New Mexico had a significant hand in helping police arrest an accused kidnapper Wednesday. Canaan Bower, a 16-year-old district champion, pinned down the alleged criminal while waiting for authorities to arrive at the gas station where the action took place.

Daniel Arroyo Beltran, 22, is the man that Bower brought down and is being charged with four counts of battery, two counts of assault, two counts of child abuse and one count of kidnapping. Arroyo allegedly snatched a 2-year-old child by the arm from the kid's mother and demanded that the woman hand over her other two children, ages nine and one.

While trying to get the children in the gas station, Beltran is accused of assaulting multiple people attempting to intervene, including punching a man and woman outside, and one man and two women while inside the station. During this time, the mother of the children had hidden in an employees-only room.

Bower was across the street at another gas station when he heard screaming coming from the other station. He rushed over to see what was going on and saw blood on the floor along with Arroyo trying to get into the locked employee's room. According to Troy Bower, Canaan's father, the 16-year-old "just came up behind this guy and body-slammed him and got him in a chokehold and waited for the police to show up."

Troy is unsurprisingly proud of his son but wasn't able to hide his fatherly concern when speaking about the incident to Las Cruces Sun-News.

"I wanted to wring his neck," he said. "You fear for your own child's safety in that situation. You don't know if this guy's maybe got a gun or a knife--you don't know what this guy's capable of. I'm sure other people saw what was going on and didn't get involved. It's very terrifying that your child put himself at risk but, at the same time, confident that he would do the right thing and succeed in doing it."