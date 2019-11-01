New York City Marathon 2019: Watch, stream Sunday's race as Lelisa Desisa tries to repeat as winner

A surprise winner was victorious at the New York City Marathon in 2018. Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa took third place in both the 2015 and 2017 installments of the marathon, but finally climbed the mountain with a winning time of 2:05:59 last year.

Desisa's time was the second-fastest in the race's 48-year history. His success continued last month when he won the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The biggest competition for Desisa will likely be Geoffrey Kamworor, who won the 2017 New York City Marathon and finished third in 2018. In addition, Shura Kitata is coming off a second place finish in 2018 and is coming off a fourth place finish at the London Marathon earlier this year.

On the women's side, Kenya's Mary Keitany made history in 2018 as just the second woman to win the New York City Marathon four different times. In 2018, Keitany recorded the second-fastest time in the event's history with a 2:22:48 mark.

Keitany has had a solid 2019 campaign coming into Sunday's event. The Kenyan runner finished in fourth place in a half marathon at the Great North Run in September while also recording a fifth place finish at the London Marathon with a time of 2:20:58.

Toyko Marathon champion Ruti Aga will be one arguably the top competition for Keitany. Aga was unable to compete at the 2019 IAAF World Championships and will be looking to get the best of Keitany in New York.

2019 New York City Marathon