New York City Marathon: Kenya sweeps as Geoffrey Kamworor finishes first, Joyciline Jepkosgei wins debut

The 49th running of the New York City Marathon took place on Sunday and with it came a familiar winner on the men's side and a big upset on the women's side.

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya once again finished first in the men's division, winning his second New York City Marathon in three years. Kamworor finished with an unofficial race time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 13 seconds.

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei finished first among the women with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 38 seconds -- the second-fastest finish time for a female in the race's history. She edged out reigning champion Mary Keitany, who has won four of the last five NYC Marathons, and was attempting to become the race's oldest winner at 37.

Jepkosgei overtook Keitany in the final half of the race and captured the crown in her debut. She's the first woman to win in her New York City Marathon debut since 1994. Keitany finished just 54 seconds behind, earning second place.

Des Linden and Jared Ward were the top American finishers in the women's and men's divisions, respectively, and each finished in sixth place. The United States' Daniel Romanchuk won the men's wheelchair race with a finish of 1 hour, 37 minutes and 24 seconds, while Switzerland's Manuela Schar captured the women's wheelchair event with a time of 1 hour, 44 minutes and 20 seconds.