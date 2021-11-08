On Monday, the New York State Gaming Commission recommended nine mobile New York sportsbooks to be licensed.

The approved sportsbooks are as follows, per NY SportsDay:

Caesars Sportsbook

Resorts World

PointsBet

Rush Street Interactive

WynnBET

FanDuel

Bally Bet

BetMGM

DraftKings

These sportsbooks will have gross sports betting revenue taxed at 51 percent. In addition, the licensing for these sportsbooks will last for 10 years due to the approved tax rate. These mobile New York sportsbooks are expected to be live in advance of Super Bowl LVI in February. Each individual sportsbook has the right to launch whenever they see fit as long as they meet the necessary parameters.

According to Legal Sports Report, Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. revealed that the launch timeline will depend on the servers in each of New York's four commercial casinos.No sportsbook can launch until the regulations that were approved on Monday are printed in the New York state register. If those regulations are submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, they will be printed in the state register on Nov. 24.

Barstool Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook, bet365, FOX Bet, and theScore Bet reportedly submitted bids that failed to be approved.