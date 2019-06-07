New York Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Proven horse racing handicapper reveals picks

The 2019 New York Stakes takes place on Friday at 5:15 p.m. ET and a competitive field of fillies and mares age four and up will run for a $600,000 purse. The turf race lasts 1 1/4 miles and Chad Brown's Homerique is the race favorite at 6-5 in the latest 2019 New York Stakes odds coming off a win in the Grade III Beaugay Stakes at the same track less than a month ago. Brown-trained horses have won two of the last three New York Stakes, with Fourstar Crook riding to victory in 2018 and Dacita crossing the line first in 2016. Both horses were ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., and he'll be in Homerique's saddle on Friday. All of those factors combine to make her the favorite, but she'll have her work cut out in a field where five of the eight horses have New York Stakes 2019 odds of 10-1 or shorter. So before you make your 2019 New York Stakes picks, listen to the predictions from SportsLine horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is on a hot handicapping run. In January he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

On April 6, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment.

Three weeks ago, he scored the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. Two weeks ago, he hit the trifecta and superfecta at the Gamely Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 New York Stakes field and released where he says every horse will finish, along with his exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks. He's sharing all of it only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Demling wants no part of Competitionofideas, one of the top favorites at 5-2 New York Stakes odds. Also trained by Chad Brown, this horse looked to turn a corner with a Grade I win at the American Oaks last winter.

However, she couldn't best Homerique at the Beaugay Stakes despite getting to the inside. Homerique ran her down with ease from the outside in the final straightaway, and unless Competitionofideas is able to build a sizable lead early, she's liable to be run down again on Friday.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Semper Sententiae, a long shot at 8-1 that Demling says has a real chance to hit the board, if not more.

The Mark Hennig-trained horse has shown a lot of promise and will actually be scaling back on distance after running her last race at 1 3/8 miles and her third-to-last race at 1 1/2 miles. She's hit the board in each of her last three races, all graded-stakes runs, and if she gets the right break, she's a serious threat to get to the front again on Friday.

Demling is also very high on a horse coming into this race with a huge edge in experience. He's putting this horse in his exactas, trifectas, and superfectas, and so should you. He is only sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2019 New York Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

So which horse wins the 2019 New York Stakes, and which horse has a major edge? See the complete 2019 New York Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's detailed New York Stakes picks, all from the horse racing expert who's on an incredible handicapping run.

Homerique 6-5

Competitionofideas 5-2

Holy Helena 9-2

Semper Sententiae 8-1

Lady Montdore 10-1

Vexatious 15-1

Giant Zinger 15-1

Matty's Magnum 30-1