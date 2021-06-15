A new series combining celebrities in sports, music and entertainment as well as home renovation and surprising deserving people is coming to CBS next moth. "Secret Celebrity Renovation" will premiere Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+.

"Secret Celebrity Renovation" will be hosted by Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight. It is described as providing "stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life's journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams."

NFL MVP and CBS sports analyst Boomer Esiason, NBA All-Star Chris Paul and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith will all be appear on the show.

Executive producer Bob Horowitz says, "Whether they're 'In The Heights,' in the end zone, in tribal council or beyond, our "Secret Celebrity Renovation" stars have wowed America through their work, and now they can give something back to the most pivotal person from their hometown past."

The shows will also feature other celebrities coming from all areas of the entertainment world.