The Tokyo Games are headed to Nickelodeon in the form of an Olympic-themed episode of "Blaze and the Monster Machines." The animated preschool series will have a special episode airing on Friday, July 23, at 11:30 a.m. that features Chris Paul, Billie Jean King and Abby Wambach.

The show is the first preschool show of its kind, covering all areas of STEM: science, technology, engineering and math. It revolves around Blaze, a monster truck, and Blaze's eight-year-old driver AJ. They solve problems using STEM and go on adventures while learning along the way.

"The Gold Medal Games" episode will show Blaze ready to compete, but another character, Crusher, cheats and sends his rival flying far away. Blaze then has to speed back to Axle City to beat the buzzer and win the medal.

Nickelodeon

The program is always action-packed and mixes humor, learning and music to teach concepts such as adhesion, friction, force, trajectory and magnetism.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin on Friday, July 23 and go until Sunday, August 8. The Games were originally scheduled for 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic were pushed to 2021.