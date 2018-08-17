Nigerian boy's homemade paper and copper-wire glove lands in Little League Museum

As the 2018 Little League World Series bracket gets underway, the international Little League Museum has welcomed one of its finest pieces of handcrafted memorabilia to date.

It comes courtesy of 9-year-old Philip Adeeri Fagbenro, who plays for a Nigerian Little League and once touted a glove he made with his own hands. Lance Van Auken, the vice president and executive director of the World of Little League Museum, said one of his Facebook friends shared a picture of Philip with the homemade glove, and after getting in touch with Philip's coach, he struck a deal to have the gear displayed as the centerpiece of a museum exhibit in Williamsport.

Thanks to a shipment worth about $47 in American money, or more than 17,000 Nigerian Naira, the glove arrived in June and has been "one of the museum's most important artifacts" at its Connections Gallery, according to the museum itself: