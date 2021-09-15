The 2021 NFL season is underway, with marquee matchups unfolding on a weekly basis. That means it's time to show your support for your team, and any NFL fans looking to make a statement off the field need a pair of shoes that reveals their team pride. For fans wanting to show off their team spirit, Nike released Zoom Pegasus 38 shoes on Wednesday for many of the NFL's most recognizable franchises.

The Patriots, Giants, Bills, Saints, Colts, Raiders, Packers, and Buccaneers are just a few of the Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 shoes that were unveiled on Wednesday morning. These Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 shoes have a wider forefront, but maintain the comfortable feel that is synonymous with the Pegasus line. The bold team graphics and colors leave no doubt about which side you're rooting for, whether you're at the game or cheering from afar. See them here.

Each team's primary logo is on the outer heel, but the comfort provided by the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is unmatched.

Nike React foam is lightweight, springy and durable. More foam means better cushioning without the bulk. A Zoom Air unit puts more bounce with every step, making the Monday morning victory lap that much more comfortable.

Other teams that have released their Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38s include the Falcons, Ravens, Panthers, Bengals, Jets, and Dolphins, among others.

The Pegasus 38 retails for $129.99. They follow up the Zoom Pegasus 37, which was launched in April 2020.

