The start of a new football season is what sports fans anticipate each year. For dedicated NFL fans and gear collectors, this week's Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 sneakers release is also an event to mark on the calendar. Nike just released its NFL 21 Zoom Pegasus 38 shoes on Wednesday, giving fans a chance to snatch some of the most popular team-logo kicks on the market. It's a follow-up to the Zoom Pegasus 37, which was launched in April 2020.

Nike launched its iconic Pegasus shoe in 1983. It's the company's best-selling running shoe of all-time and has seen several adaptations and special editions over the past few decades. Now available with most NFL team logos, it's the shoe that every fan needs to get to and from the game in style during the record-breaking 17-game 2021 NFL schedule.

The Patriots, Giants, Bills, Saints, Colts, Raiders, Packers, and Buccaneers are just a few of the Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 shoes that were unveiled on Wednesday. These Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 shoes have a wider forefront, but maintain the comfortable feel that is synonymous with the Pegasus line. The bold team graphics and colors leave no doubt about which side you're rooting for, whether you're at the game or cheering from afar. See them here.

Each team's primary logo is on the outer heel, but the comfort provided by the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is unmatched.

Nike React foam is lightweight, springy and durable. More foam means better cushioning without the bulk. A Zoom Air unit puts more bounce with every step, making the Monday morning victory lap that much more comfortable.

Other teams that have released their Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 shoes include the Falcons, Ravens, Panthers, Bengals, Jets, and Dolphins.

The Pegasus 38 retails for $129.99.

Ready to get the hottest game day gear today? See the newly-launched Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 sneakers and support your team this season. Shop now.

We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.