Nike is taking a look at the resilience and perseverance of athletes in "You Can't Be Stopped," a film which hit YouTube on Monday. The film looks at elite athletes and dives into how their respective mindsets impact achieving goals.

Naomi Osaka, Marcus Rashford, Kevin Durant, Sabrina Ionescu, Simone Manuel, Leo Baker, Caster Semenya, Ibtihaj Muhammad are just some of the athletes featured. The film is the final chapter of the "You Can't Stop Us" campaign. The "You Can't Stop Us" film debuted in July and highlights sports bringing people together.

In "You Can't Be Stopped," every athlete has their own perspective on "why." Why they keep training as hard as they do, why they got into the sport, why they love it like they do and why they aim to be the best in their game.

Top athletes shared their "whys" and gave insight on what keeps them going.

"I think my 'why' is something that will continue to evolve over the course of my lifetime, but it's definitely something that I started to be more conscious of as I've matured,' Osaka said. "Interacting with fans has taught me a lot about the impact of my actions on others; I think they actually inspire me more than I inspire them."

Osaka continued:

"Honestly, I'm still figuring out what my 'why' is. Right now, I go on court with the purpose of making history. I am proud to be the first Japanese person to win a Grand Slam. Off court, I like the idea of inspiring the next generation. I would not be here without the people who inspired me growing up, so the idea that I may potentially do the same for the next generation is why I keep grinding."

Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, and a former No. 1 overall pick, said her why is to "show up, work hard and make a lasting impact on and off the court."

She noted that 2020 has been difficult for her professionally and personally, but knowing she is "in a position to advocate for equality and justice" kept her grounded.

Others shared their reasons, ranging from self expression, to having a voice, to inspire and to stay true to themselves.

Nike aimed to tell stories that show the power of sport and how it can help move the world forward, specifically in a year so difficult and unknown as 2020. The company hoped to encourage people to keep moving through their campaigns this year, including the Living Room Cup launch.