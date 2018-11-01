NJCAA football: How to watch No. 5 Northwest Mississippi vs. No. 6 Jones College on SportsLive

Bobcat Stadium will feature two top-10 teams fighting to advance in the MACJC on Saturday, as No. 5 Northwest Mississippi Community College and No. 6 Jones College will go head to head in an anticipated NJCAA clash.

The host Bobcats (8-1) are ranked one spot below the Rangers (8-1) in the NJCAA Football Poll Committee's rankings, but this weekend's matchup in the MACJC semifinals is about as even as they come.

The South Division champions, Jones College has averaged just under 36 points per game in 2018, with seven straight victories entering Saturday's showdown. Behind running back Kalyn Grandberry, whose 1,145 yards rank second in the nation, and star pass rusher Chei Hill, who leads the NJCAA in tackles for loss, the Bobcats have momentum on their side coming into the weekend, having won all six of their divisional games on the year.

Ranked No. 5, Northwest Mississippi is no slouch, either. The North Division runner-ups with a 5-1 mark in conference games, the Rangers have also racked up the points, scoring an average of almost 33 per game while also allowing just 16.2 per contest. Since losing a 34-6 rout at the hands of East Mississippi, they haven't lost, posting three straight wins, including back-to-back 20-point victories over Northeast and Itawamba.

Bobcat head coach Steve Buckley points to on-the-field results to show the quality of play fans should expect to see on Saturday.

"You look at both teams, and we are 16-2 the last two years in the regular season, and they are 17-1," Jones College coach Steve Buckley said, per JUCO Weekly. "So I think you have a great matchup this week."

Here's how to tune in:

How to watch Northwest Mississippi CC vs. Jones College

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Location: Sim Cooley Field at Bobcat Stadium (Ellisville, Missouri)

Stream: SportsLive