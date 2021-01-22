The 2020-21 collegiate wrestling season recently got underway and continues with a big matchup between No. 22 Army and Binghamton this weekend.

Army has gotten off to a 1-0 start this season with a 30-18 win over Hofstra last Sunday. In the triumph, the Black Knights earned wins at 125, 141, 149, 165, 184, 197, and 285-pound weight classes, while also winning all seven extra matches that they competed in against Hofstra. Army got out to a strong start out of the gate as the Black Knights earned a 6-0 advantage to start off the day.

Meanwhile, after having their first contest canceled, Binghamton has gotten to a 2-0 start this season. The Bearcats got their season started with victories over Rider and LIU with the most recent triumph being a 32-6 win over LIU last week. Binghamton recorded victories in the 125, 133, 141, 149, 157, 165, 174, 184, 197, and 285-pound weight classes.

Here's how to watch Sunday's matchup.

Army vs. Binghamton

