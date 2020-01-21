North Carolina father arrested after tackling son's opponent in high school wrestling match

A North Carolina dad tackled a student-athlete in the middle of a high school wrestling match on Friday as retaliation for an illegal move done on the man's son.

Barry Lee Jones was arrested on Saturday and charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Video of the incident shows one wrestler suplexing his opponent, presumably Jones's son, causing him to land on his upper back/neck area. Moments after the referee blew the whistle, Jones is seen sprinting onto the floor where he then rams into his son's opponent.

Thankfully, the high school student that was hit by a grown man was reportedly not injured, according to WGHOP. While the principals and wrestling coaches of both schools either had no comment, or did not respond for comment, the Superintendent of Schools for Guilford County, N.C. had this to say:

"It's very unfortunate, and it just shows a society that I feel sometimes we're just losing all decorum," Sharon Contreras told FOX8. "I want to say that the parents from that high school wrote us a lovely letter saying they were equally appalled. It's not who they are as a community. And I certainly apologize to the students at both high schools who experienced that, particularly the student who was attacked."

If there's any lesson to draw from this beyond "don't assault people, let alone high school students," it's that no matter how bad you overbearing you thought your parents were with their support of your athletic endeavors, it could always be worse.