The No. 11 seed North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 6 seed Ole Miss Rebels are slated to square off in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday. UNC heads into this contest feeling good after dominating San Diego State 95-68 in a First Four matchup on Tuesday. The Tar Heels finished the regular season with a 23-13 record. As for the Rebels, they went 22-11 during the campaign but dropped two of their final three games.

Tipoff from the Fiserv Forum is at 4:05 p.m. ET. The latest UNC vs. Ole Miss odds via SportsLine consensus list the Tar Heels as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament on a 228-166 roll (+2025) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model has also produced brackets that have beaten over 91% of CBS Sports entries in four of the last six tournaments and nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on UNC vs. Ole Miss and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Ole Miss vs. UNC:

UNC vs. Ole Miss spread: Tar Heels -2.5

UNC vs. Ole Miss over/under: 156 points

UNC vs. Ole Miss money line: Tar Heels -133, Rebels +112

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard RJ Davis is the Tar Heels' No. 1 option on the offensive end. Davis is able to attack off the dribble but can space the floor with ease. He averaged a team-best 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. In the win over San Diego State, Davis poured in 26 points, two assists and went a perfect 6-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau is a solid floor general who excels in the pick-and-roll. Cadeau logs 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. The New Jersey native has tallied 10-plus assists in three of his last six games. In his last contest, Cadeau had nine points, 12 assists and three steals.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Senior guard Sean Pedulla is an all-around playmaker who gets involved in many different ways. Pedulla leads the team in points (14.7), assists (3.6) and steals (1.8). The Oklahoma product has notched 20-plus points and four-plus assists in three of his last seven outings. On March 1 against Oklahoma, Pedulla racked up 26 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Junior forward Malik Dia has been another weapon in the frontcourt. He puts up 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. Dia has scored 10-plus points in eight of his last 11 games. On March 13 versus Arkansas, Dia had 19 points and eight boards. In addition, the Rebels are 10-7 against the spread at a neutral location and 8-6 against the spread as the underdog.

SportsLine's model is leaning over the total, predicting that the teams will combine for 153 points.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Ole Miss, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations?