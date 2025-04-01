The 2025 NIT bracket is down to the semifinals and the first of the two matchups on Tuesday will feature the North Texas Mean Green taking on the UC Irvine Anteaters. North Texas is 27-8 on the season and had to grind out wins over Furman, Arkansas State and Oklahoma State on the way to the semis. Meanwhile, UC Irvine is 31-6 with wins over North Colorado, Jacksonville State and UAB on its march to the 2025 NIT semifinals. This will be the first time these programs have met in 25 years, as the Mean Green spent a four-year stint in the Big West with the Anteaters from 1996-97 through 1999-2000.

Tipoff from historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Mean Green are 1.5-point favorites in the latest North Texas vs. UC Irvine odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 127.5.

North Texas vs. UC Irvine spread: North Texas -1.5

North Texas vs. UC Irvine over/under: 127.5 points

North Texas vs. UC Irvine money line: North Texas -126, UC Irvine +105

NT: The Under has hit in four of the last six North Texas games

UCI: UC Irvine has covered the spread in five of its last seven games

What you need to know about North Texas

The Mean Green will have a coaching transition to make this offseason after Ross Hodge was hired to take over at West Virginia, but Hodge has decided to stick it out for the remainder of this NIT run at North Texas. A disciple of current Texas Tech and former North Texas head coach Grant McCasland, it's no surprise that the Mean Green are living up to their nickname defensively under Hodge.

North Texas ranks third in the nation in scoring defense (59.9 ppg) and ranked 42nd in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, the best mark in the AAC. Atin Wright is averaging 14.9 points per game this year and shooting 40.1% from the 3-point line and Jasper Floyd has been making plays at both ends during the NIT. He's averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds during this tournament.

What you need to know about UC Irvine

Meanwhile, the Anteaters are also one of the most disciplined teams in the nation. In Russ Turner's 15th season at the helm, UC Irvine ranks 38th in points allowed (66.5 ppg), 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 10th in field-goal percentage allowed (39.6%).

The Anteaters have already tied a program record with 31 wins (set under Turner in 2019 when they upset Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament) and set a new record with a win on Tuesday. UC Irvine also has four players averaging more than 12 points per game this season, including 7-foot German center Bent Leuchten (15.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game).

