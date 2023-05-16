Novak Djokovic had some strong words for Cameron Norrie following their match at the Rome Open on Tuesday. During the second set, Djokovic had conceded a point to Norrie when the latter hammered a shot into the back of the Serbian star's leg.

With Djokovic up 2-1 in the second set, the Serbian star fought to keep the point alive before finally turning his back to concede once Norrie had a clean shot to end it. Still, Norrie wound up and hit a hard overhead shot into Djokovic, who turned and stared down his opponent.

After the match, Djokovic complained to reporters about Norrie's actions, according to ESPN.

Even if Norrie didn't mean to hit him in that particular instance, Djokovic said Norrie didn't conduct himself properly throughout the rest of the match. Djokovic accused Norrie of not respecting the boundaries that the players have set for themselves.

Here's Djokovic's comments, via ESPN:

"I did watch the replay when he hit me. Yeah, maybe you could say he didn't hit me deliberately. I don't know if he saw me. I mean, peripherally you can always see where the player is positioned on the court. The ball was super slow and super close to the net. I just turned around because the point was over for me. "It was not so much maybe about that, but it was maybe a combination of things. From the very beginning, I don't know, he was doing all the things that were allowed. "He's allowed to take a medical timeout. He's allowed to hit a player. He's allowed to say 'come on' in the face more or less every single point from basically first game. Those are the things that we players know in the locker room, it's not fair play, it's not how we treat each other. But, again, it's allowed, so."

Djokovic did get the last laugh, though. He defeated Norrie in consecutive seats, 6-3, 6-4. Now he will have to put the Norrie incident behind him as Djokovic gets ready to face Holger Rune in the quarterfinals.

That match is scheduled for Wednesday with a start time to be announced.