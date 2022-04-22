The Todd Pletcher-trained Fearless will try to win the race that barely eluded him last year when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Oaklawn Handicap on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. In last year's Oaklawn Handicap, Fearless was outkicked by Silver State, losing the race by a half-length. This year, Fearless enters the race coming off a win in the Ghostzapper Stakes at Gulfstream Park. He's the 9-5 favorite in the 2022 Oaklawn Handicap odds. The Brad Cox-trained Plainsman is the 5-2 second choice in the eight-horse 2022 Oaklawn Handicap field, while Rated R Superstar is 5-1.

Post time for the Oaklawn Handicap is 6:41 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top two contenders on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Oaklawn Handicap picks of your own.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay score returning $1,414. Those were just some of his scores in 2021.

This year, he has hit the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, Louisiana Derby and Jenny Wiley Stakes, the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby, and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores.

Top 2022 Oaklawn Handicap predictions

One surprise: Weir is fading 9-5 Fearless even though he ran well in this race last year. A winner of six races in 14 career starts, Fearless is best known for winning the Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Mile Stakes last year. He has not finished outside of the top two in his last five starts.

Fearless is coming off a win in the Grade 3 Ghostzapper Stakes, but Weir is not impressed with that victory. "He must be respected, but this field is tougher than what he just faced in his Ghostzapper win," he told SportsLine.

2022 Oaklawn Handicap odds, field, contenders