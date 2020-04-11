Oaklawn Park Pick 3 odds, best predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 11 horse racing best bets

Tom's d'Etat makes his eagerly awaited return to the races on Saturday when he takes on some of the country's best older horses in the 2020 Oaklawn Park Mile at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. This 7-year-old son of Smart Strike has nine wins, two seconds and one third in 16 career starts and ended 2019 with a bang, winning the Grade 2 Fayette and the Grade 1 Clark. Despite being off since November, he has been installed as the 3-1 favorite in the Oaklawn Park Mile, a $150,000 race that drew 14 entrants.

The race is the opening leg of a potentially lucrative Pick 3 at Oaklawn Park, which begins with Race 9 at 5:43 p.m. ET and ends with Race 11. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the three races in the Pick 3, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing best bets before building any Pick 3 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Saturday, April 11.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. Two weeks ago he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby. And on April 2, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the Pick 3 beginning with Race 9 at Oaklawn Park for Saturday, April 11, made his picks and constructed his tickets. You can head here to see them.

Top Oaklawn Park Pick 3 predictions for April 11

Kinchen is high on Urbanite, a 10-1 long shot in Race 10, the second leg of the Pick 3. This 3-year-old son of Bodemeister is winless in two career starts. He is coming off a ninth-place finish on Jan. 18.

In his career debut Urbanite was 6-1 when facing eventual Risen Star winner Mr. Monomoy, dropped far back and was wide the entire race. "I would expect him to run better in this spot," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Mr. Money, the 4-1 third choice in the Oaklawn Mile, the first leg of the Pick 3. This 4-year-old son of Goldencents has five wins and three seconds in 12 career starts. He is coming off a seventh-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile in November.

Mr. Money was arguably the best 3-year-old in the country at a few points last year. "This horse's 3-year-old stablemate By My Standards came back to the races as a 4-year-old at the Fair Grounds and ran huge," Kinchen added. "I expect Mr. Money to do the same."

How to make Oaklawn Park picks for April 11

In addition Kinchen loves an enormous double-digit long shot in the Pick 3 sequence. This horse is coming off a loss but is training well and could light up the tote board on Saturday. He's sharing his Pick 3 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 3 ticket for Saturday? And which huge long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the Pick 3 at Oaklawn Park on Saturday, and find out.