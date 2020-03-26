Oaklawn Park Pick 3 odds, predictions: Proven handicapper reveals March 26 horse racing best bets

Ricardo Santana Jr. can extend his lead in the jockey standings at Oaklawn Park on Thursday when he takes the mount on six horses at the Hot Springs, Ark., track. A native of Panama, Santana leads all of the Oaklawn jockeys in wins (36) and purses ($2,592,640) during the meet. On Thursday, one of Santana's best chances to win will come on Prairie Dress, the 5-2 favorite in Race 2, a maiden claiming race for fillies and mares.

The race is the first leg of a Pick 3 at Oaklawn, which begins with Race 2 at 2:58 p.m. ET and ends with Race 4. Racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 3. With the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before building any Oaklawn Park Pick 3 tickets for Thursday, March 26.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first making horse racing picks for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. In January, he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In last month's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. And last Saturday, Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Top Oaklawn Park Pick 3 predictions for March 26

Weir's top pick in Race 3 is Bettyann, the 3-1 favorite. A four-year-old daughter of Sky Mesa, Bettyann has two wins, one second and one third in eight career starts. She is coming off an eighth-place finish in a race at Oaklawn on March 1.

But Bettyann has spent most of her career racing in tougher allowance events. Her one drop into a claiming race produced her last win, which came in November. In addition, despite her losses, she has continued to show a strong early pace, a dangerous trait at this level.

Weir is also high on Lil Respect, a 10-1 long shot in Race 2, the first leg of the Pick 3. A four-year-old daughter of Morning Line, Lil Respect has two seconds in six career starts. She is coming off a sixth-place finish in a maiden claiming race at Oaklawn on March 8.

However, Lil Respect started her career with four performances that would beat this field. At 10-1 on the morning line, Weir is willing to risk that she can bounce back to her previous form. Weir has designated Lil Respect as a "B" horse on his Pick 3 tickets.

