Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, best predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 17 horse racing best bets

The Arkansas-bred Zaino Boyz returns to his home state on Friday when he takes on nine other 3-year-old Arkansas breds in the $100,000 Rainbow Stakes at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. A son of Daaher, Zaino Boyz has three wins in seven career starts, but all of those starts have come in Florida. Zaino Boyz has been installed as the 8-5 favorite in the 2020 Rainbow Stakes odds.

That race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which begins with Race 7 at 5:06 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Friday, April 17.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55. On Saturday he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. And on Tuesday, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60.

Top Oaklawn Park Pick 4 predictions for April 17

Kinchen is high on Curate, the 7-2 favorite in Race 8, the second leg of the Pick 4. A 6-year-old gelded son of Bernardini, Curate has five wins, three thirds and two seconds in 13 career starts. He is coming off an eighth-place finish in the slop at Oaklawn on March 14.

But two starts ago, on a fast dry track, he blasted his rivals by more than five lengths. "This guy is fast," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Summer Revolution, the 3-1 favorite in Race 7. This 7-year-old son of Summer Bird has three wins, three seconds and two thirds in 17 career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish at Oaklawn on Feb. 27.

But that race was his first after an eight-month layoff, and he's bound to be more physically ready on Friday. In addition he closed into a slow pace while buried on the rail in that race. "I love him on Thursday," Kinchen added.

