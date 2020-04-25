Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, best predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 25 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Saturday the multiple Grade 1-winning filly Bellafina makes her first start of the year, in the 2020 Carousel Stakes at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. The 4-year-old daughter of Quality Road has six wins in 13 career starts but has lost five straight races. Those five consecutive defeats, however, have all come in Grade-1 races. On Saturday she has been installed as the 8-5 favorite in Race 10.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner in four consecutive races. The late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park begins with Race 8 at 5:14 p.m. ET and ends with Race 11. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Saturday, April 25.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In last week's Apple Blossom Handicap he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On Wednesday he hit the late PIck 4 at Will Rogers again, this time for $129, and on Friday he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Kinchen is high on A.P. Princess, a 15-1 long shot in Race 8, the opening leg of the Pick 4. A 4-year-old daughter of Flatter, A.P. Princess has three wins, four seconds and four thirds in 20 career starts. She is coming off a fourth-place finish at Oaklawn Park on March 27.

In that race A.P. Princess rallied strongly but couldn't catch an uncontested leader. "[A.P. Princess] could get the job done at a big price," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Eight Rings, the 5-2 favorite in the 2020 Bachelor Stakes, the second leg of the Pick 4. Considered one of Bob Baffert's top 2-year-olds last year, Eight Rings has two wins in four career starts. He is making his first start since finishing sixth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile on Nov. 1.

Eight Rings ran huge on debut as a 2-year-old, and that was 265 days ago. "I expect an even more mature Eight Rings to be even better than that effort, and the morning workouts suggest he is sitting on a big race," Kinchen added.

