Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 16 horse racing best bets

The Todd Pletcher-trained Nonna Madeline gets some much-needed class relief on Thursday when she leaves the starting gate at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. A 4-year-old daughter of Candy Ride has two wins in seven career starts, but her seven defeats have all come in graded stakes races. She is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Hurricane Bertie Stakes at Gulfstream Park on March 14. Nonna Madeline has been installed as the 5-2 favorite in Race 8.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which begins with Race 6 at 4:36 p.m. ET and ends with Race 9. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before building any Pick 4 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Thursday, April 16.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55. On Saturday he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. And on Tuesday, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60.

Top Oaklawn Park Pick 4 predictions for April 16

Kinchen is high on Smokin Hot Momma, an 8-1 long shot in Race 6, the opening leg of the Pick 4. A 5-year-old daughter of Midshipman, Smokin Hot Momma has four wins, three seconds and one third in 18 career starts. She is coming off a sixth-place finish in a claiming race on April 2.

But in that race she missed the break and had no chance thereafter. "The good news is that the poor break seems to be an aberration," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Jack Van Berg, an 8-1 long shot in Race 9. This 4-year-old gelded son of To Honor and Serve has one win, four seconds and one third in 15 career starts. He is coming off a ninth-place finish at Oaklawn Park on April 4.

But that poor effort came on a sloppy track. Two starts ago on a fast track he ran well in just his second start for the Ingrid Mason barn. "Don't be surprised if he runs back to that race," Kinchen added.

