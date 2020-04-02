Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 2 horse racing best bets

Misty Blue will go for her third straight win when she tackles a full field of 3-year-old sprinters in an allowance optional-claiming race on Thursday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. This 3-year-old daughter of Competitive Edge has three wins in seven career starts. She is a perfect 2-for-2 in 2020, winning both gate-to-wire. Misty Blue has been installed as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in Race 8, an allowance optional-claiming race that drew 12 entrants and two also-eligibles.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which begins with Race 6 at 4:36 p.m. ET and ends with Race 9. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions has to say before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Thursday, April 2.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. In the Beholder Mile three weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. And on Saturday he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby.

Top Oaklawn Park Pick 4 predictions for April 2

Kinchen is high on Summer Fortune, a 10-1 long shot in Race 8, the third leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old daughter of Violence has one win in two career starts. She'll be making her first start since Nov. 16.

This filly showed promise as a 2-year-old, winning her debut race, at Belmont Park. She finished eighth in her next start, which came in stakes competition. "If she improves from 2 to 3 … she could be tough," Kinchen told SportsLine. He has designated Summer Fortune as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

Kinchen also is high on Lil Tater, a 5-1 shot in Race 6, the first leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old daughter of Hamazing Destiny has one win, one second and three thirds in 10 career starts. She is coming off a 10-length win in a race for $40,000 maidens.

Kinchen doesn't see much competition in Thursday's allowance race for Lil Tater. "And I love that she is drawn outside of her main competition," Kinchen told SportsLine. He has designated her as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

In addition Kinchen is high on an even bigger double-digit long shot in the Pick 4 sequence. This horse is being trained by a hot trainer and could light up the tote board on Thursday.

