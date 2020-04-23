Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 23 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday the Brad Cox-trained Out of Trouble will try to prove that she can be just as effective on dirt as she is on turf when she leaves the starting gate at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. This 6-year-old daughter of Into Mischief has five wins in 29 career starts but is 0-for-4 on a fast dirt track. Despite that record, Out of Trouble has been installed as the 7-2 favorite in Race 8.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner in four consecutive races. Thursday's four-race sequence begins with Race 6 at 4:36 p.m. ET and ends with Race 9. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Thursday, April 23.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In Saturday's Apple Blossom Handicap he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. And on Wednesday he hit the Pick 5 at Will Rogers Downs again, this time for $129.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park for Thursday, April 23, made his picks and constructed his tickets. You can head here to see them.

Top Oaklawn Park Pick 4 predictions for April 23

Kinchen is high on Magine, a 6-1 long shot in Race 9, the final leg of the sequence. This 3-year-old daughter of Tapiture has three wins and three thirds in eight career starts. She has won two of her last three starts.

Magine is coming off a 5½-length victory in a claiming race on April 2 at Oaklawn. "[She] ran huge last time sprinting in a $50,000 claiming race," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also likes Fascilitator, a 5-1 shot in Race 7. This 5-year-old gelded son of The Factor has six wins, three seconds and three thirds in 24 career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish in a claiming race at Oaklawn on April 2.

But that good third-place finish came during trainer Steve Asmussen's "cold" streak. On Thursday Fascilitator gets off the rail and gets the coveted outside draw at Oaklawn.

How to make Oaklawn Park picks for April 23

In addition Kinchen is high on a double-digit long shot on Thursday. This horse didn't run well in his last start, but Kinchen is tossing that race. "He should be a nice price," he said, and could spice up the Pick 4. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 4 ticket for Thursday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park on Thursday, and find out.