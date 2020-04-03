Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 3 horse racing best bets

Pirate's Punch can take a step toward the $600,000, Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap when he faces a solid field of horses in Friday's featured race at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. This 4-year-old son of Shanghai Bobby has three wins, two seconds and three thirds in 12 career starts. Two starts ago, he decimated an allowance field at Fair Grounds Race Course by 11.5 lengths, earning a career-high Beyer Speed Figure of 101. He has been installed as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in Race 8, an optional $100,000 claiming race that drew nine entrants, including multiple stakes winners.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which begins with Race 6 at 4:36 p.m. ET and ends with Race 9. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Friday, April 3.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. In the Beholder Mile three weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On Saturday he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby. And on Thursday he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55 for $.50.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park for Friday, April 3, made his picks and constructed his tickets. You can head here to see them.

Top Oaklawn Park Pick 4 predictions for April 3

Kinchen is high on Dr. Hipp, an 8-1 long shot in Race 6, the first leg of the Pick 4. This 5-year-old son of Uncle Mo has four wins and one third in 12 career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish in an optional-claiming race at the Fair Grounds on Feb. 24.

This gelding is running for a claiming tag for the first time in his career. He also has shown ability in the past that makes him competitive against this group. Kinchen has designated Dr. Hipp as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

Kinchen also is high on Exclamation Point, a 6-1 shot in Race 8, the third leg of the Pick 4. This half brother to 2016 2-year-old champion Classic Empire has five wins and one second in 10 career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish in an optional-claiming race on March 1. However, that was his first start after a seven-month layoff. He also experienced a tough trip in that race. Kinchen expects Exclamation Point to improve off that start and has designated him as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

How to make Oaklawn Park picks for April 3

In addition, Kinchen is high on an even bigger double-digit long shot in the Pick 4 sequence. This horse ran well in his last start despite the pace and track conditions not being in his favor and could light up the tote board on Friday. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 4 ticket for Friday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park on Friday, and find out.