Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 30 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday trainer Bob Baffert will try to stay hot when he sends out Fighting Mad at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. Baffert has won with 6-of-11 starters during the Oaklawn meet. Fighting Mad is a 4-year-old daughter of New Year's Day who has been installed as the 3-1 favorite in Race 8.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner in four consecutive races. The late Pick 4 begins with Race 6 at 4:36 p.m. ET and ends with Race 9. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Thursday, April 30.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 18 he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On April 22 he hit the late PIck 4 at Will Rogers again, this time for $129, and on April 24 he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park for Thursday, April 30, made his picks and constructed his tickets. You can head here to see them.

Top Oaklawn Park Pick 4 predictions for April 30

Kinchen is high on Marvin, the 7-2 favorite in Race 9, the final leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old son of Cross Traffic has one win, three seconds and two thirds in six career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish in an allowance optional claiming race at Oaklawn Park on April 5.

That was Marvin's third straight runner-up finish, but Kinchen is not deterred. "He might appear to be a horse that doesn't want to win, but I think the stars will align for him today," Kinchen told SportsLine.

In addition Kinchen is high on The Great Dansky, a 6-1 shot in Race 7. This 3-year-old son of Majesticperfection has one win in two career starts. He is coming off a sixth-place finish at Oaklawn Park on April 5.

The Great Dansky puts the blinkers on after a poor performance in his first start for trainer John Sadler. "He will run better," Kinchen added.

How to make Oaklawn Park picks for April 30

In addition Kinchen is high on a double-digit long shot on Thursday. He told SportsLine that this horse "has big speed and could be dangerous at a nice price." He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 4 ticket for Thursday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park on Thursday, and find out.