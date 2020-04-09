Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 9 horse racing best bets

The Steve Asmussen-trained Town Champ will try to stay sharp on Thursday when he enters the starting gate at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. This 6-year-old son of Speightstown has two wins, two seconds and one third in seven career starts. He is 2-for-3 this year and is coming off a runner-up finish in a $90,000 allowance race on March 15. He has been installed as the 3-1 favorite in Race 8, a $61,000 allowance race that drew nine entrants.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which begins with Race 6 at 4:36 p.m. ET and ends with Race 9. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before making any late Pick 4 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Thursday, April 9.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. Two weeks ago he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby. And last Thursday he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

Top Oaklawn Park Pick 4 predictions for April 9

Kinchen is high on Illusionista, a 4-1 shot in Race 7, the second leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old daughter of Magician has one second-place finish in two career starts. She is coming off a fourth-place finish on March 8.

But that race came on the turf, and Thursday's race is on the dirt. In addition she is making her first start for capable trainer Ron Moquett.

Kinchen also is high on Tuggle, a 4-1 shot in Race 8. A 3-year-old son of Point of Entry, Tuggle has one win, one second and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish in an optional $80,000 claiming race on Feb. 23.

That runner-up finish came after a five-month layoff and earned Tuggle a career-best 86 Beyer Speed Figure. He should be even better in his second start off the bench.

