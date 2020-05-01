Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals May 1 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Friday the talented Venetian Harbor will try to stake her claim as the top 3-year-old filly in the country when she leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Fantasy Stakes at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. A daughter of Munnings, Venetian Harbor has two wins and one second in three career starts. She is coming off an impressive nine-plus length victory in the Las Virgenes Stakes at Santa Anita Park on Feb. 8. She has been installed as the 2-1 favorite in the Grade 3 Fantasy Stakes, a 1 1/16-mile dirt race for 3-year-old fillies.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner in four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 7 at 5:06 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing picks before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Friday, May 1.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 18 he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On April 22 he hit the late PIck 4 at Will Rogers again, this time for $129, and on April 24 he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Top Oaklawn Park Pick 4 predictions for May 1

Kinchen is high on Antoinette, an 8-1 long shot in Race 8, the second leg of the sequence. This 3-year-old daughter of Hard Spun has two wins and one third in four career starts. She is coming off a third-place finish in the Fair Grounds Oaks on March 21.

The Fair Grounds Oaks was her first start on the dirt. "Antoinette started her career on the turf but has run well enough on the dirt for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on K J's Nobility, the 5-2 favorite in Race 7. This 6-year-old gelded son of Primary Suspect has nine wins, four seconds and four thirds in 27 career starts. He is coming off a win in the Nodouble Breeders' Stakes at Oaklawn Park, his third win in his last four starts.

On Friday K J's Nobility will be stretching out in distance. "I would normally be concerned with a horse stretching out to a distance of 1 1/16 miles after three straight sprints, but his two route races at Ellis Park last summer suggest this should be no issue," Kinchen added.

