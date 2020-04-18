Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 18 horse racing best bets

Whitmore will try to go over the $3 million mark in earnings when he takes on a tough field of sprinters in the 2020 Count Fleet Handicap at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. A 7-year-old, Whitmore has 13 wins, 10 seconds, three thirds and $2,936,350 in earnings in 33 career starts, including eight wins in 13 starts at Oaklawn Park, his home track. He has been installed as the 5-2 favorite in the Count Fleet odds, a Grade 3 race that drew 11 entrants.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55. On Saturday he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. And on Tuesday, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60.

Kinchen is high on Point of Honor, a 10-1 long shot in Race 10, the Apple Blossom Handicap. This 4-year-old daughter of Curlin has three wins and three seconds in seven career starts. She is coming off a second place finish at Tampa Bay Downs on March 7.

But that was her first start in almost seven months. "Her first race after the layoff sets her up perfectly for Saturday," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Curlin Rules, an 8-1 long shot in Race 11, the final leg of the Pick 4. This 7-year-old gelded son of Curlin has four wins, five seconds and two thirds in 24 career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish at Oaklawn Park on March 1.

But Curlin Rules has the early pace figures and the rider, Tyler Baze, to suggest he might set the early pace on Saturday. "You can't toss a horse like this in a spread race," Kinchen added.

