Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 26 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Sunday the John Sadler-trained Edgeway will try to bounce back from her first career defeat when she takes on 11 other horses in an allowance optional claiming race at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. This 3-year-old daughter of Competitive Edge has one win and one third in two career starts. She most recently finished third in the Purple Martin Stakes at Oaklawn Park on April 4. Edgeway has been installed as the 9-5 morning-line favorite in Race 9, an optional $80,000 claiming race that drew 12 entrants plus two also-eligibles.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner in four consecutive races. The late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park begins with Race 7 at 5:06 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Sunday, April 26.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In last week's Apple Blossom Handicap he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On Wednesday he hit the late PIck 4 at Will Rogers again, this time for $129, and on Friday he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Kinchen is high on Lil Miss Moppet, a 5-2 shot in Race 8, the second leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old daughter of Uncle Mo has one second in two career starts. In her last race, on April 10 at Oaklawn Park, she lost by only a neck to the heavily favored Inshannity.

Kinchen expects Lil Miss Moppet to be on the lead on Sunday. "This filly will be in front," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Final Form, the 2-1 favorite in Race 7. This 5-year-old daughter of Point of Entry has four wins and two seconds in nine career starts. She is coming off a win at Oaklawn Park on March 19. Final Form won that race after an almost yearlong layoff. "She also did it with serious pace figures," Kinchen added.

