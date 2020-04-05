Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 5 horse racing best bets

The Richard Balthas-trained Ginobili gets a bit of class relief on Sunday when he drops into an allowance optional claiming race for 3-year-olds at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. A son of Munnings, Ginobili has one win and one second in five career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish in the San Vicente Stakes to Nadal, who is one of the leading Kentucky Derby contenders. Ginobili has been installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in Race 9, an optional $80,000 claiming race that drew a highly competitive field of 12 plus one also-eligible.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. In the Beholder Mile three weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. Last week he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby. And on Thursday he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park for $222.

Kinchen is high on Tumbling Sky, a 10-1 long shot in Race 9, the final leg of the Pick 4. This son of Competitive Edge has one win in two career starts. He is coming off a seventh-place finish in an optional-claiming race at Oaklawn on March 22.

In his debut, Tumbling Sky was impressive in winning at Saratoga. His last race was run in the slop, which may have contributed to the loss. Kinchen is willing to forgive him for that loss and has designated Tumbling Sky as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

Kinchen is high on another 10-1 long shot, Time Is Now, in Race 7. This 4-year-old son of Tiznow is winless in three career starts. He last raced in May 2019, finishing fifth in a maiden special weight at Santa Anita.

However, Time Is Now showed some talent running on the slop in his debut in California. In addition, he has had a solid work tab leading up to Sunday's race, which mitigates some of the concern from the 11-month layoff.

