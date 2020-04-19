Oaklawn Park Pick 5 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 19 horse racing best bets

The Steve Hobby-trained My Sixth Sense will try to win back-to-back races when he faces a stout optional-claiming field on Sunday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. A 4-year-old gelded son of Street Sense, My Sixth Sense has five wins, two seconds and three thirds in 14 career starts. He is coming off a win on the slop at Oaklawn Park on March 19. My Sixth Sense has been installed as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in Race 9, an optional $75,000 claiming race that drew 12 entrants from some big-name trainers such as Bob Baffert and Steve Asmussen.

The race is the fourth leg of the Pick 5 at Oaklawn Park, which begins with Race 6 at 4:36 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the five races in the Pick 5, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing best bets before building any Pick 5 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Sunday, April 19.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55. Last Saturday he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. On Tuesday he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. And on Saturday he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce in the Apple Blossom Handicap, which paid $245.

Kinchen is high on Merneith, the 9-5 favorite in Race 10. A 3-year-old daughter of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, Merneith has finished second in both career starts. Both efforts earned Beyer Speed Figures of 73, the best in the field.

Trained by Bob Baffert, Merneith has been a buzz horse since even before she ran in her first race. "Her workouts seem to show improvement and confirm the talent that has been suspected," Kinchen told SportsLine. "She might do something special."

Kinchen also is high on Burciaga, a 6-1 shot in Race 6, the opening leg of the Pick 5 sequence. A 5-year-old gelded son of Take Charge Indy, Burciaga has four wins, nine seconds and two thirds in 27 career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish at Oaklawn Park on March 22.

But that race was his first in almost four months. "[He] had a pretty good trip last time, but I will give him another chance second off the layoff," Kinchen added.

