Officials call off fishing tournament after angler goes missing on Lake Okeechobee

A fishing tournament in Florida was called off Thursday and officials continue to search for a missing angler, Nik Kayler, after his fishing partner was rescued from Lake Okeechobee.

The Okeechobee Costa Series was initially delayed after a boat never checked in following the tournament's first day of competition. That boat belonged to Bill Kisiah and Kayler. Kisiah has been found, alive, but the search for Kayler is still ongoing.

The boat had apparently been in a wreck when it was found. As of the morning of Jan. 5, Kisiah was in Belle Glade Hospital in serious condition with hypothermia. Fishing League Worldwide released a statement on the missing boat when it was first discovered to be gone.