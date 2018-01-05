Officials call off fishing tournament after angler goes missing on Lake Okeechobee
Florida officials are still searching for Nik Kayler after his boat didn't show up
A fishing tournament in Florida was called off Thursday and officials continue to search for a missing angler, Nik Kayler, after his fishing partner was rescued from Lake Okeechobee.
The Okeechobee Costa Series was initially delayed after a boat never checked in following the tournament's first day of competition. That boat belonged to Bill Kisiah and Kayler. Kisiah has been found, alive, but the search for Kayler is still ongoing.
The boat had apparently been in a wreck when it was found. As of the morning of Jan. 5, Kisiah was in Belle Glade Hospital in serious condition with hypothermia. Fishing League Worldwide released a statement on the missing boat when it was first discovered to be gone.
Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) regrets to confirm that a boat with two anglers that was competing today in the Costa FLW Series event on Lake Okeechobee did not check in at the designated weigh-in location at C. Scott Driver Park in Okeechobee, Florida, and has not yet been located.
The boat belonged to pro Bill Kisiah of Slidell, Louisiana, and co-angler Nik Kayler of Apopka, Florida. The boat that the anglers were competing is a dark-colored Ranger Z521 with a red Evinrude G2 outboard. It is believed that the boaters had planned to travel to the South Bay area from the north end of the lake.
Kisiah is a nine-year veteran boater of FLW Series competition, while Kayler had fished in 61 previous FLW events as a co-angler.
At this time, search and rescue operations are being conducted under the guidance of the Okeechobee Police Department, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard assisting. Cell phone providers have been contacted and the search is continuing from the air. FLW is cooperating fully and assisting the investigation in every possible way.
FLW will release further information as soon as it becomes available. Updated information will also be posted on the FLW website, www.flwfishing.com.
-
Meet the 2018 Puppy Bowl contestants
A full scouting report on the 2018 Puppy Bowl rosters
-
Bud Light mascot eats it during race
Undeniable proof that Bud Light does, in fact, go down easily
-
Jim Rome Show joins CBS Sports Network
'The Jungle' is now on CBS Sports Network, running from 12-3 p.m. ET throughout the week
-
CFL will allow Manziel to sign contract
Are you ready for a possible Johnny Football comeback?
-
5 reasons to watch the 2018 WJC
The best under-20 players in the world face off in one of the most fun hockey events you'll...
-
Legendary announcer Dick Enberg dies
Enberg retired in October 2016 after a 60-year broadcasting career
Add a Comment