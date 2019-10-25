Ohio high school cross country runner disqualified for wearing hijab during race
Her family has reached out to the state's athletic association for a rule clarification
Noor Alexandria Abukaram, a 16-year-old cross-country runner at Sylvania (Ohio) Northview High School, was disqualified from a Division 1 Northwest meet last week for wearing a hijab, which did not conform with uniform regulations.
On Thursday, Abukaram spoke to CNN about the disqualification and described the situation as a "nightmare":
"It was like your worst nightmare to have to compete and then find out that you got disqualified and it's because of something that you love. Why should you have to sacrifice your religion and a part of who you are to run, to do another thing that you're very passionate about?"
She finished the race with her best 5-kilometer time this year, but the unofficial 22 minutes and 22 seconds time will not be recognized by the state's athletic association. The Ohio High School Athletic Association is voiding her race because she did not sign a waiver to wear the hijab before running.
"Cross-country runners may participate in competitions with religious headwear, provided the runner has obtained a waiver from the OHSAA and submitted to the head official before the race," the OHSAA told the Toledo Blade.
Abukaram is a seasoned athlete. She has played on her high school's soccer and track teams before joining cross country this year. She says she has never had an issue with violating rules.
"I've been a student-athlete for as long as I can remember and wearing hijabs since 2016... which is why I was so appalled when there was an issue," Abukaram said in an interview with the Toledo Blade. "It's never happened to me before, and I certainly didn't expect it to happen to me at cross country."
The junior has her coach in her corner and says her teammates are there for her as well.
"I couldn't ask for a better support system," she said. "My coach is completely on my side and my teammates are so supportive."
Abukaram's parents are also doing everything they can to see that this situation is cleared up, and are asking the OHSAA for a rule clarification. They have reached out to a Islamic civil rights attorney, according to the Toledo Blade.
"We ultimately want a dialogue to speak out not just on Noor's behalf, but on future athletes," Yolanda Melendez, Abukaram's mother, said.
