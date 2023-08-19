Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso has been hospitalized after a shooting near campus on Friday night. Sasso is in stable condition, and his injuries are not life-threatening, the team announced Friday.

According to a report from The Columbus Dispatch, police say the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of North High Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. Details on the incident are sparse, but Sasso was confirmed as the victim in a statement from wrestling coach Tom Ryan.

"Sammy Sasso was the victim of a senseless shooting incident Friday evening in Columbus," Ryan said in his statement. "Sasso was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (WMC), where he is continuing to be cared for and monitored.

"Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program & Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, thankful Sasso's injuries are not life-threatening, & are supporting Sasso & family. OSUPD is assisting CPD with the investigation."

Ohio State wrestling posted a positive update about Sasso's condition on social media Saturday and asked for support on his behalf.

Sasso, a fifth-year senior, has already had an accomplished career with the Buckeyes. This past season, Sasso went 29-4 en route to his second Big Ten championship. He also earned All-Big Ten honors and was named an All-American for the fourth time in his career. That is just the ninth time an Ohio State wrestler has accomplished that feat.