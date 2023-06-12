Oklahoma All-American Jordy Bahl entered the transfer portal on Monday to return to her home state of Nebraska. The right-handed pitcher's announcement comes just a few days after the Sooners wrapped up a 61-1 season and earned their third consecutive national championship as Bahl was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

"Nothing will compare to what this year and this team have been," Bahl wrote on a social media post. "From staring defeat in the eyes and never giving in, the behind the scenes grind, handling the mounting pressure that only grows each year, only the girls on this team will ever be able to fully understand.

"That's why this is such a bittersweet thing to do. I have decided to return home and play the game I love, closer to the things that have made me who I am and that have always been more important to me than this game."

Bahl -- a sophomore from Papillion, Neb. -- pitched 24 2/3 scoreless innings over a dominant Women's College World Series run. She finished the 2023 season with a 22-1 record while posting a 0.90 ERA, getting 192 strikeouts and holding batters to a .160 average. While she did announce her intention to return home, Bahl did not say where her destination would be.

"Words cannot express the gratitude we have for you for choosing to be part of our #Sooners @OU_Softball journey and letting us be part of yours. Thank you!! Blessings and best wishes always," read a tweet by Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione.

Head coach Patty Gasso told AllSooners.com that Bahl had a talk with the coaching staff last week about how she felt a strong need to be closer to home.

"We're understanding of her situation and certainly want her to be the happiest she can be. We are supportive or her and she will always be part of the OU Softball family," Gasso said.