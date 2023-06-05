The Oklahoma softball team is in the middle of a season for the ages. The Sooners have recorded 51 consecutive wins following their 4-2 win over Stanford on Monday -- and advanced to the Women's College Series as a result.

The Sooners dealt with a little bit of adversity during Monday's contest, as the Cardinal jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Jayda Coleman slugged a solo home run in the third inning to tie the game up at 2-2, and the game stayed tied for six more innings. In the top half of the ninth, Tiare Jennings hit a game-winning two-run double that scored both Coleman and shortstop Grace Lyons.

The Sooners haven't lost since they fell 4-3 earlier this season at the hands of Baylor on Feb. 19.

During the Women's College World Series, Oklahoma has outscored opponents 66-12 in seven contests, including shutting out their opponents on four different occasions.

Oklahoma has already surpassed the NCAA football record for the longest winning streak of all time. However, where exactly do they rank among the longest NCAA winning streaks of all time? Let's take a look:

NCAA Women's Basketball

The longest winning streak in Division I college sports resides in NCAA women's basketball. It shouldn't come as a shock that the mark belongs to Connecticut, who racked up 111 consecutive games from 2014-15 season until the 2016-17 campaign. Led by legendary coach Geno Auriemma, the Huskies won two national titles during that stretch and only three games were won by fewer than 10 points during the impressive streak.

NCAA Men's Basketball

When it comes to NCAA men's basketball, UCLA holds the record with 88 consecutive wins. The winning streak began during the 1970-71 season and lasted until the 1973-74 campaign, when they eventually fell to Notre Dame in January 1974. The Bruins were coached by Hall of Famer John Wooden during that era.

Oklahoma was one of the most dominant programs in college football during the 1950s. Proof is that the Sooners compiled a 47-game winning streak that spanned from 1953 until 1957. During that streak, Oklahoma won a pair of national championships in 1955 and 1956. They went undefeated in each of those seasons, but the national champion at that time was crowned according to the polls before bowl games were played in the 1950s.

NCAA Baseball

Florida Atlantic (1999) and Texas (1977) possess the record for NCAA baseball's longest winning streak at 34 consecutive games. From Feb. 19 until April 17, the Owls won 34 straight contests and ended up finishing that season with a 54-9 record.