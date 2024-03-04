The Oklahoma Sooners softball team had its historic 71-game win streak snapped after a 7-5 eight-inning loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Sunday. That had been the longest streak in NCAA Division I softball history.

Oklahoma's win streak was an incredible achievement that no other program even came close to touching. The next longest streak was 47 games by the Arizona Wildcats from 1996-97.

The Sooners had not lost at home in over four years, with the last blemish happening Feb. 29, 2020 to North Texas. The timing wasn't ideal as Love's Field, Oklahoma's new $12 million stadium, had its grand opening just two days before Louisiana pulled off the upset.

The Sooners' most recent non-home loss was a 4-3 result in favor of the Baylor Bears during the Dave Getterman Classic on Feb. 19, 2023.

Sunday's game seemed like payback as the Sooners pummeled the Ragin' Cajuns 8–0 the day before. However, Oklahoma didn't do itself any favors. The Sooners committed three errors with two coming in the final two innings. This was unusual for the Sooners, who had committed only four errors through 18 games in 2024.

Oklahoma is now 18–1 this season while Louisiana improves to 10-12. Sunday's loss doesn't mean Oklahoma can't keep making history this season, as the program is hoping to become the first to win four consecutive national titles.