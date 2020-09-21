Rowdy Swanson, a 20-year old bull rider at Oklahoma State University, died from injuries suffered from a Texas competition. On Thursday, Swanson was taking part in the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association's PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) when he was bucked off while riding Rafter G Rodeo's Gritty. He died from injuries he sustained in the accident, according to ProRodeo.com.

Swanson was from Duncan, Oklahoma and was studying animal sciences.

Oklahoma State's bull riding team tweeted out a message from coach Cody Hollingsworth:

"With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson. He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time."

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association's PRCA Pro Rodeo," Palo Pinto County Livestock Association Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner said. "The entire Rodeo Committee and our rodeo family extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Rowdy's mother Venessa, his brother Roper, and his entire family."

PRCA CEO George Taylor also released a statement on the matter saying, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas. The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy's family in this tragic time. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers."